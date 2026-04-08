Byron Buxton News: Breaks out with three hits
Buxton went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and three runs scored in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Tigers.
This was the second multi-hit effort of the season for Buxton, who has struggled to get much going at the plate. He's also drawn a walk in three straight games. The outfielder is batting .214 with a .625 OPS through 11 contests, and he's added one RBI, eight runs, three doubles and one triple, through he's yet to hit a home run or attempt a stolen base. Buxton has been atop the lineup for the last three games, including one against a right-handed pitcher, but he'll need to build off this performance to avoid dropping down the order.
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