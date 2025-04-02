Byron Buxton News: Clubs first homer of 2025

Buxton went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.

The center fielder came into the afternoon with zero extra-bases hits through his first five games, but Buxton broke out with a first-inning solo shot off Sean Burke. Buxton also doubled his hit and run totals on the season with Wednesday's performance, and he's up to three RBI.