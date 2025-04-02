Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Byron Buxton headshot

Byron Buxton News: Clubs first homer of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 5:49pm

Buxton went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.

The center fielder came into the afternoon with zero extra-bases hits through his first five games, but Buxton broke out with a first-inning solo shot off Sean Burke. Buxton also doubled his hit and run totals on the season with Wednesday's performance, and he's up to three RBI.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now