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Byron Buxton News: Continues power surge vs. Nats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Buxton went 1-for-6 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 11-3 win over the Nationals.

Buxton was quiet early, starting the day 0-for-4 before breaking through in the eighth inning with a three-run homer off Andre Granillo that effectively put the game away. The blast was his 11th of the season, with all 11 coming over his last 19 games during an incredible power surge. Over that span, Buxton is batting 25-for-85 (.294) with 16 RBI and 16 runs scored across 91 plate appearances.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
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