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Byron Buxton News: Continues to roll in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Buxton went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Saturday's 2-1 extra-innings win over the Guardians.

The center fielder's incredible power surge continued, and he even accounted for Minnesota's entire output in both hits and runs Saturday. Over his last 23 games (103 at-bats), Buxton is batting .301 with 13 homers, four doubles, 20 RBI and 20 runs scored. He's also hit safely in 19 contests during that stretch.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
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