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Byron Buxton News: Extends homer streak to three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Buxton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Toronto on Saturday.

Buxton got Minnesota off to a good start with a solo blast leading off the bottom of the first inning. The long ball extended the veteran outfielder's streak of games with a homer to three, and he's now gone deep five times over his past six contests. Buxton is currently on a big-time heater, hitting safely in seven straight games and batting .400 (12-for-30) with the five homers, seven RBI and a stolen base over that span.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
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