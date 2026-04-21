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Byron Buxton News: Goes deep Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Buxton went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Mets

Buxton provided the breakthrough swing in the sixth inning, taking Nolan McLean deep for a two-run homer after the right-hander had held Minnesota hitless through five frames. The blast continues a strong stretch of power, as Buxton has now homered four times over his last seven games while going 10-for-31 (.323) during that span. However, he also struck out three times Tuesday and remains on pace for a fifth straight season with a strikeout rate above 25 percent. Buxton is now slashing .233/.295/.430 with three doubles and 18 runs scored across 95 plate appearances.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
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