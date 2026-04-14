Byron Buxton News: Goes deep twice in four-hit day
Buxton went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four runs scored in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Red Sox.
Buxton stayed hot at the plate, launching two homers that both traveled over 400 feet as part of a huge four-hit performance. His first came off Sonny Gray in the third inning on the first pitch of the frame, and he added another solo shot in the sixth. It was the 18th multi-homer game of Buxton's career and came one day after he hit his first long ball of the season. The center fielder now appears to be finding his power stroke, slashing .246/.306/.462 with three homers, four RBI and 15 runs scored on the year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Byron Buxton See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 104 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 2619 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Byron Buxton See More