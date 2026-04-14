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Byron Buxton News: Goes deep twice in four-hit day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Buxton went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four runs scored in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Red Sox.

Buxton stayed hot at the plate, launching two homers that both traveled over 400 feet as part of a huge four-hit performance. His first came off Sonny Gray in the third inning on the first pitch of the frame, and he added another solo shot in the sixth. It was the 18th multi-homer game of Buxton's career and came one day after he hit his first long ball of the season. The center fielder now appears to be finding his power stroke, slashing .246/.306/.462 with three homers, four RBI and 15 runs scored on the year.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
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