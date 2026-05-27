Byron Buxton News: Hits homer in loss

Buxton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 15-2 loss against the White Sox.

Buxton hit his team-leading 17th home run to leadoff the game again the impressive Chicago rookie David Sandlin. The Silver Slugger started his third straight game at designated hitter as he deals with right hip soreness and an issue in his right throwing shoulder. Since missing five days because of his hip, Buxton has gone 7-for-28 with two home runs and four RBIs in seven games.