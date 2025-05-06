Fantasy Baseball
Byron Buxton headshot

Byron Buxton News: Homers, tallies four RBI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Buxton went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the Twins.

Buxton got the scoring started in the third inning with an RBI double to left field, and he extended the Twins' lead to seven runs in the seventh frame with a three-run homer off Matt Bowman. Buxton has smacked a home run in back-to-back games and has reached base safely in each of his last 12 games. Over that span, he has gone 16-for-49 (.327) with two stolen bases, nine runs scored, five home runs and 12 RBI.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
