Byron Buxton News: Keeps mashing with two homers

Buxton went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and a walk in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to Miami.

Wednesday marked the 19th multi-homer game of Buxton's career. The Twins may not have many household names in their lineup, but Buxton has been a force for fantasy managers atop Minnesota's batting order this season. Over his last 26 games (114 at-bats), the star outfielder is batting .298 with 15 long balls, four doubles, 22 RBI and four stolen bases to raise his OPS for the year to .899.