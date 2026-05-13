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Byron Buxton News: Keeps mashing with two homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Buxton went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and a walk in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to Miami.

Wednesday marked the 19th multi-homer game of Buxton's career. The Twins may not have many household names in their lineup, but Buxton has been a force for fantasy managers atop Minnesota's batting order this season. Over his last 26 games (114 at-bats), the star outfielder is batting .298 with 15 long balls, four doubles, 22 RBI and four stolen bases to raise his OPS for the year to .899.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
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