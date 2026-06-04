Byron Buxton News: Launches 18th homer in loss

Buxton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 8-6 loss to Kansas City.

Buxton wasted no time getting Minnesota on the board, leading off the bottom of the first inning with a 430-foot solo homer off Seth Lugo to tie the game. The blast was his 18th of the season, as he sits at the fourth-most long balls in MLB. The veteran outfielder also added a second hit and a walk as he continues to contribute following his recent return from hip issues. Since rejoining the lineup, Buxton is batting 14-for-56 (.250) with three homers across 14 games.