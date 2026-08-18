Byron Buxton headshot

Byron Buxton News: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 3:02pm

Buxton is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

It appears to be a standard rest day for Buxton after returning from the injured list last week and starting the past four games. The 32-year-old has gone 2-for-15 with a double, three walks and a run scored since coming back from a hip impingement.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Byron Buxton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Byron Buxton See More
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Saying Goodbye to Tommy John as New Injuries Mount
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Saying Goodbye to Tommy John as New Injuries Mount
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
Yesterday
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB HR Model Predictions for Thursday (Aug. 13)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB HR Model Predictions for Thursday (Aug. 13)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
5 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash for a Late-Season Spark
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash for a Late-Season Spark
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
7 days ago