Byron Buxton News: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Buxton is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
It appears to be a standard rest day for Buxton after returning from the injured list last week and starting the past four games. The 32-year-old has gone 2-for-15 with a double, three walks and a run scored since coming back from a hip impingement.
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