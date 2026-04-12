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Byron Buxton News: Receiving afternoon off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Buxton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

With the Twins closing out their series in Toronto with a day game, Buxton will rest for just the second time in the team's first 16 contests of the season. James Outman will enter the starting nine in center field in place of Buxton.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
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