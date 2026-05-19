Byron Buxton News: Rejoining lineup Tuesday

Buxton (hip) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.

The 32-year-old center fielder hasn't seen the field in nearly a week due to right hip flexor soreness, but he'll return to the starting nine Tuesday versus Houston righty Lance McCullers. Buxton will attempt to pick up where he left off, as he was in the midst of a hot streak prior to the absence with 12 homers and a 1.075 OPS over his previous 20 games