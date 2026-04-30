Byron Buxton News: Remains hot Thursday
Buxton went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a double in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Blue Jays.
Buxton produced three of Minnesota's six hits in the victory, with his biggest knock being a sixth-inning solo homer. That long ball was third over his past four games and eighth overall this season. Buxton is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak, during which he's batting .409 (9-for-22) with three homers, four runs, four RBI and a stolen base. He's increased his season OPS from .705 to .810 over the hot stretch.
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