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Byron Buxton News: Resting up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Buxton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

With the Twins wrapping up their series in Pittsburgh with a day game, Buxton is likely just getting a planned maintenance day after he recently missed time due to a sore right hip flexor. Since returning to the lineup May 19, Buxton has made all but one of his 10 starts at designated hitter and has gone 10-for-39 (.256 average) with two home runs, three doubles, four RBI and seven runs. The Twins haven't indicated when Buxton might be ready to play center field on a full-time basis, but fantasy managers can feel comfortable with keeping him active while he's still seeing regular at-bats at DH.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
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