Byron Buxton News: Returns to Team USA lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Buxton (elbow) will start in center field and bat eighth in Monday's World Baseball Classic game versus Team Mexico.

Buxton was pulled from Friday's contest versus Team Brazil after being hit on the right elbow by a pitch. He did not play Saturday against Team Great Britain, but Buxton is fine and ready to roll for Monday's tilt.

