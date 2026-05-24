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Byron Buxton News: Sitting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Buxton is not in the Twins' starting lineup against the Red Sox on Sunday.

Buxton will get a breather Sunday after going 3-for-10 with one home run, three RBI and five strikeouts over the first two games of the series. James Outman will start in center field and bat eighth in the series finale in Boston.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
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