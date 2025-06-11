Byron Buxton News: Stars in victory Wednesday

Buxton went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run, a double, a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-2 win against the Rangers.

The Rangers couldn't get Buxton out in the contest, as the veteran outfielder reached base in all four trips to the plate. His biggest hit was a massive 479-foot, three-run blast to center field in the third inning that gave the Twins their first lead. In addition to the power display, Buxton also swiped his 11th bag of the campaign. With 11 home runs and 11 steals on the season, Buxton is one of 15 major-leaguers who have reached double figures in both categories so far.