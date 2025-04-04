Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Byron Buxton headshot

Byron Buxton News: Swipes first bag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Buxton went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Astros.

It's the first stolen base of the year for Buxton, who hasn't swiped more than nine bags in any of his previous five injury-hampered seasons. The 31-year-old outfielder appears to be healthy to start the campaign -- he's gone 6-for-25 with a home run, five runs scored and three RBI through his first 26 plate appearances.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now