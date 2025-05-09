Cade Cavalli Injury: Back on mound Friday

Cavalli (elbow) will get the start for Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Cavalli exited his last start April 29 due to fatigue and skipped his next turn, but he was never completely shut down from throwing and has been cleared to resume his rehab assignment. Coming back from Tommy John surgery, Cavalli has allowed three runs with a 9:4 K:BB across 11 innings in three rehab outings. The Nationals said at the start of spring training that they didn't expect Cavalli to be an option for their rotation until the second half of the season, so the righty will likely be optioned to Rochester once his rehab stint is over.