Cade Cavalli headshot

Cade Cavalli Injury: Facing hitters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 1:09pm

Cavalli (elbow) is scheduled to throw against live hitters Thursday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Thursday will mark the first time Cavalli has faced hitters this spring. The 26-year-old righty is already slated to begin the season on the injured list as he finishes up his rehab from the Tommy John procedure he underwent two years ago, though it may not be long before he returns to a competitive setting if he gets through a few more live sessions with no setbacks.

Cade Cavalli
Washington Nationals
