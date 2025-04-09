Fantasy Baseball
Cade Cavalli headshot

Cade Cavalli Injury: Makes rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Cavalli (elbow) threw two innings in a Florida Complex League game Wednesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Per Nationals manager Dave Roberts, Cavalli was sitting in the 94-to-97 mph range with his fastball in what was his first rehab appearance of the season. Cavalli is nearly two years removed from Tommy John surgery, having been delayed last year as he went through a "dead arm" phase. The Nationals will manage the righty's workload in the first half, with the goal of having him join the rotation at some point after the All-Star break.

Cade Cavalli
Washington Nationals
