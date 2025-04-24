Cade Cavalli Injury: Moves rehab to Double-A

Cavalli (elbow) will make his next rehab start Thursday with Double-A Harrisburg, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Cavalli will get a tougher test for his second outing in the minors after he reported to Single-A Fredericksburg for the beginning of his rehab assignment and struck out three batters over four scoreless innings during his lone outing with the affiliate last Saturday. The right-hander was out for most of the previous two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery and also missed time last summer while going through a "dead arm" phase, so the Nationals will likely keep him on his rehab assignment for the entire 30-day window. Washington doesn't appear to have a rotation spot available for Cavalli at the big-league level, so the 26-year-old will likely be optioned to Triple-A Rochester once he's activated from the 15-day injured list.