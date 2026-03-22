Cade Cavalli headshot

Cade Cavalli News: Blanks Mets in final tuneup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Cavalli allowed three hits over five scoreless innings during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. He struck out one without walking a batter.

The right-hander was facing a lineup that featured only one likely Opening Day starter in rookie Carson Benge, but Cavalli didn't play down to his competition in his final start of the spring. The 27-year-old right-hander tossed 47 of 71 pitches for strikes and topped out at 97.4 mph before losing a bit of steam in his final inning of work. Cavalli will take the mound for the Nationals on Opening Day against the Cubs as he looks to finally break through after being the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Cade Cavalli
Washington Nationals
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