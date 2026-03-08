Cade Cavalli News: Dominant in Friday's start

Cavalli allowed one unearned run on one hit over four innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The 27-year-old right-hander carved up a top-heavy Houston lineup that featured Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez, flashing a fastball that topped out at 98.6 mph. Cavalli has never been able to capitalize on the upside that made him a first-round pick in 2020, largely due to injuries, but he's on track to be the Opening Day starter for the rebuilding Nationals this season. Over 10 starts and 48.2 innings in 2025, Cavalli managed a 4.25 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 40:15 K:BB.