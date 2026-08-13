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Cade Cavalli News: Dominates Cubs over eight innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 13, 2026 at 11:21pm

Cavalli (10-5) earned the win Thursday against the Cubs, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out 10 over eight scoreless innings.

Cavalli set a career high with 103 pitches and reached double-digit strikeouts while delivering the longest outing of his career. The right-hander carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Michael Busch broke it up with a two-out single. Cavalli has now recorded seven consecutive quality starts, posting a 2.25 ERA with 46 strikeouts across 44 innings during that stretch. He has won seven of his last eight decisions and his season ERA is down to 3.36 alongside a 1.24 WHIP and 151:41 K:BB across 136.2 innings. Cavalli will seek to carry Thursday's dominance into his next scheduled start Wednesday against Texas.

Cade Cavalli
Washington Nationals
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