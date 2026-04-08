Cade Cavalli News: Early exit in no-decision

Cavalli didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks over 4.2 innings in a 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Cardinals. He struck out three.

The right-hander was able to limit the damage over his 94 pitches (53 strikes), but it was another inefficient performance from Cavalli. He's lasted five innings only once in his first three starts this season, and while Cavalli does sport a 2.51 ERA through 14.1 innings, his 1.47 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB are far less appealing for fantasy GMs. Cavalli will try to secure his first win of 2026 in his next outing, which is set to come on the road early next week in Pittsburgh.