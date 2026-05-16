Cade Cavalli headshot

Cade Cavalli News: Fans eight in quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Cavalli (2-2) earned the win Saturday against the Orioles, allowing three runs on eight hits and no walks in 6.1 innings. He struck out eight.

Cavalli, who tends to keep the ball in the yard, served up a pair of home run for the first time this season Saturday but was effective otherwise. The 27-year-old right-hander attacked the zone for 68 strikes on 96 pitches, logging his third quality start of the year while also fanning at least eight for the third time in his past five starts. Cavalli will be trying to further improve on his 4.05 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 52:18 K:BB over 46.2 innings in his next scheduled outing against the division-rival Mets.

Cade Cavalli
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Cavalli See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Cavalli See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
16 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
17 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago