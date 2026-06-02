Cade Cavalli headshot

Cade Cavalli News: Fans six in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Cavalli didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Marlins after allowing two runs on five hits and three walks across five innings. He struck out six.

Cavalli was at 89 pitches after the first five innings, and while he ended just three outs shy of a quality start, he still delivered a solid outing. This was his third straight outing in which Cavalli gave up two or fewer earned runs, and he also has three quality starts over his last four appearances, so he's trending in the right direction. The right-hander, who owns a 3.44 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 34 innings since the beginning of May, is slated to make his next start over the weekend on the road against the Diamondbacks.

Cade Cavalli
Washington Nationals
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