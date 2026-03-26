Cade Cavalli headshot

Cade Cavalli News: Goes 3.2 innings in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Cavalli did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks across 3.2 innings. He struck out five.

Making his first Opening Day start, Cavalli was limited to 75 pitches Thursday in an eventual 10-4 Nationals victory. The 27-year-old Cavalli made 10 starts last season, posting a 4.25 ERA with a 1.48 WHIP and 40:15 K:BB across 48.2 innings. He's currently slated to face the Phillies on the road his next time out.

Cade Cavalli
Washington Nationals
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