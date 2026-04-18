Cade Cavalli headshot

Cade Cavalli News: Goes just four innings Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Cavalli didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Giants, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits and no walks with five strikeouts across four innings.

The Nationals' Opening Day starter, Cavalli has managed to go five innings in just one of his five starts to this point. Saturday marked his first start without walking a batter, but the Giants made Cavalli work deep into at-bats and got his pitch count up to 92 through four frames. Cavalli's five strikeouts matched his season high, but he's not going deep enough into games to be worthy of fantasy starts at the moment. Cavalli owns a 4.12 ERA and 18:12 K:BB across 19.2 innings. Cavalli is slated to face Atlanta in his next start Thursday.

Cade Cavalli
Washington Nationals
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