Cade Cavalli News: Sharp in Tuesday's win
Cavalli (3-3) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over six inning in a 6-3 victory over the Guardians. He struck out seven.
The 27-year-old right-hander delivered his third straight quality start and fifth of the season on 87 pitches (61 strikes). Cavalli has been the Nationals' most reliable starter over the last month and a half, giving up three earned runs or fewer in eight straight trips to the mound while posting a 3.27 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 55:9 K:BB through 44 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Marlins.
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