Cade Cavalli headshot

Cade Cavalli News: Strikes out 10 in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Cavalli did not factor into the decision Thursday against Atlanta. He allowed two runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out 10 over five innings.

While Cavalli failed to get in the win column Thursday, the right-hander turned in one of his better starts of the season, setting a new career-high with 10 strikeouts. Still, the right-hander has struggled to go deep into games early in the season, only pitching into the sixth inning once in six outings. Overall, Cavalli sports a 4.01 ERA with a 1.66 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB across 24.2 innings this year. He's currently slated for a road matchup with the Mets his next time out.

Cade Cavalli
Washington Nationals
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