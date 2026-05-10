Cade Cavalli headshot

Cade Cavalli News: Strikes out four in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Cavalli did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Marlins, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Cavalli yielded two runs in the third inning but was otherwise strong, generating 12 swinging strikes on 95 pitches while limiting the Marlins to only singles. The 27-year-old fell one out shy of a quality start, and he's now allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of nine outings to open the campaign. He'll carry a 4.02 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 44:18 K:BB across 40.1 innings into a home matchup against the Orioles next weekend.

Cade Cavalli
Washington Nationals
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