Cade Gibson News: Back to majors

Miami recalled Gibson from Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Gibson will make his way back up to Miami after one previous stint with the big-league club in early May. The 28-year-old appeared in just one game with the Marlins, allowing four earned runs over 1.2 innings. The left-hander has a 2.25 ERA and 23 strikeouts over 20 innings with Triple-A Jacksonville this year.