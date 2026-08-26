Cade Gibson News: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Marlins optioned Gibson to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday.

Gibson will head back to the minors after he yielded runs in five of his last six appearances while turning in a 7.36 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB in 7.1 innings during that stretch. The Marlins called up lefty Patrick Monteverde from Triple-A to take Gibson's spot in the bullpen and on the active roster.