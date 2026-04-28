Cade Gibson News: Joining big club

The Marlins recalled Gibson from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.

Gibson has spent the entire season with Jacksonville, where he owns a 2.63 ERA and 0.76 WHIP through 13.2 innings. He'll be summoned to the majors to make up for the loss of Pete Fairbanks (hand), who landed on the injured list in a corresponding move. Gibson put up a 2.63 ERA over 54.2 innings in the big leagues last season but is likely to be used primarily in middle relief while with Miami.