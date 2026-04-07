Cade Horton Injury: Bad news from initial MRI
Horton (forearm) will get a second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister in Texas on Tuesday after an initial MRI did not yield favorable results, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Horton exited his last start and was subsequently placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right forearm strain. It sounds like the initial prognosis points to a long-term injury and perhaps surgery, but more will be known after the hurler gets a second opinion Tuesday. The Cubs have yet to announce who will take Horton's spot in the rotation Wednesday against the Rays, but Colin Rea is one candidate.
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