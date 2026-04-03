Cade Horton Injury: Headed to injured list

Manager Craig Counsell confirmed after Friday's loss to the Guardians that Horton (forearm) will need to spend time on the injured list, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Horton was pulled from his start Friday after tweaking his forearm in the second inning. He's set to travel back to Chicago and undergo imaging in the next few days, at which point the details of his injury will be revealed, but the Cubs have already decided to hold him out for at least a couple of weeks. Ben Brown and Colin Rea are candidates to move from the bullpen and take Horton's place in the rotation, though no replacement has been named yet.