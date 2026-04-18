Cade Horton Injury: Moves to 60-day IL
The Cubs transferred Horton (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Horton will miss roughly 16 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery Thursday, so the Cubs will stash him away on the 60-day IL for the rest of the year. Corbin Martin was selected from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.
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