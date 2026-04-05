Cade Horton headshot

Cade Horton Injury: Officially placed on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 7:27am

The Cubs placed Horton (forearm) on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right forearm strain, retroactive to April 4, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The right-hander departed Friday's start against Cleveland due to forearm discomfort, and manager Craig Counsell announced after the game that an IL stint would be necessary. Horton has since been diagnosed with a strain, the severity of which is unclear. He'll be eligible to be reinstated April 19, but a longer absence wouldn't be surprising given the nature of the injury. Colin Rea is the likely candidate to step into the Cubs' starting rotation, but Javier Assad should also be in the mix.

Cade Horton
Chicago Cubs
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