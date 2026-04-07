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Cade Horton Injury: Set for season-ending UCL surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 1:52pm

Horton will undergo season-ending surgery on his right UCL, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Horton had to be lifted from his last outing with what was initially described as a right forearm strain, but subsequent testing revealed the need to have his UCL repaired. Whether he needs a full Tommy John repair or a less invasive internal brace surgery won't be known until the operation is performed. Even if it's the latter, Horton will be shelved for all of 2026 and likely the beginning of the 2027 campaign, as well.

Cade Horton
Chicago Cubs
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