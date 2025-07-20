Menu
Cade Horton

Cade Horton News: Excellent in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Horton didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Boston, allowing two hits and three walks across 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Horton has endured a rollercoaster stretch on the mound, logging three scoreless starts in his last six appearances while allowing at least four runs in the other three. Despite some excellent individual performances, Horton hasn't added a tally to the win column in seven outings. Overall, the 23-year-old owns a 4.04 ERA and a 47:21 K:BB across 62.1 innings. He's slated to make his next start against the White Sox.

