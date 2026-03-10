Cade Horton News: Hit hard Tuesday
Horton was tagged for six runs on six hits and two walks across 3.2 innings in Tuesday's Cactus League contest against the Rangers. He struck out two.
Horton served up three home runs in a rough spring training outing facing many Texas regulars. He was much better in his spring debut when he tossed two scoreless innings, but that also came nearly two weeks ago, so perhaps there was some rust for the young righty. Horton will look to get back on track and finish Cactus League play on a better note, though his rotation spot should be secure after a stellar rookie campaign in which he recorded a 2.67 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 97 strikeouts across 118 regular-season innings. Another step forward for Horton in 2026 could make the 24-year-old a fantasy ace.
