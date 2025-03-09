Cade Horton News: Makes spring debut

Horton (shoulder) gave up one earned run on one hit and struck out one over one inning in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Mariners in Cactus League play.

The right-hander is being brought along slowly this spring after he didn't pitch during the final four months of the 2024 season while recovering from a Grade 2 right subscapularis strain. Horton should increase his workload in his next spring outing, though it could come at minor-league camp rather than in the Cactus League.