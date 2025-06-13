Cade Horton News: No-decision against Pittsburgh

Horton did not factor into Friday's decision against the Pirates, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out four across 5.2 scoreless innings.

Horton generated nine whiffs and 16 first-pitch strikes across 76 pitches and faced the minimum number of batters in three of the six innings he pitched in. Friday marked Horton's first scoreless outing in his major-league career, and the 23-year-old right-hander now has a 3.47 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB across 36.1 innings this season. He's lined up to start against the Mariners at home next weekend.