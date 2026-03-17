Cade Horton News: Punches out 10
Horton allowed a run on three hits and one walk while striking out 10 in Monday's Cactus League game against the Guardians.
The right-hander surrendered six runs -- including three homers -- during his previous Cactus League outing last week, but he bounced back in dominant fashion Monday. Horton will be a pivotal rotation piece for the Cubs in 2026 after he posted a 2.67 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 97:33 K:BB across 118 regular-season innings as a rookie last year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Horton See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3004 days ago
-
College Baseball Picks
College Baseball Betting: Expert Picks for Friday, March 134 days ago
-
General MLB Article
What is Stashing? A Guide to Prospect and Injury Stashing in Fantasy Baseball5 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30011 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Horton See More