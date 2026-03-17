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Cade Horton News: Punches out 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 12:45pm

Horton allowed a run on three hits and one walk while striking out 10 in Monday's Cactus League game against the Guardians.

The right-hander surrendered six runs -- including three homers -- during his previous Cactus League outing last week, but he bounced back in dominant fashion Monday. Horton will be a pivotal rotation piece for the Cubs in 2026 after he posted a 2.67 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 97:33 K:BB across 118 regular-season innings as a rookie last year.

Cade Horton
Chicago Cubs
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