Cade Horton News: Quality start to open season
Horton (1-0) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over 6.1 innings in a 10-2 rout of the Nationals. He struck out four.
The only real mistake Horton made in the quality start came on a 95.2 mph fastball he grooved over the plate in the fourth inning, which James Wood deposited in the left-field bleachers at Wrigley Field. Horton is coming off a rookie campaign in which he delivered a 2.67 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 97:33 K:BB over his first 118 big-league innings, and big things are expected from the 24-year-old right-hander in 2026. His next start lines up to come on the road next weekend in Cleveland.
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