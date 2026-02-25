Cade Horton headshot

Cade Horton News: Sharp in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 5:41pm

Horton tossed two scoreless innings in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Rockies. He walked one and struck out two.

After Jameson Taillon covered the first two innings of the game, Horton came in for two innings of his own to make his spring training debut. The 24-year-old righty picked up where he left off last year, when he posted a stellar 2.67 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 118 regular-season innings as a rookie. Horton did only strike out 97 batters for a middling 7.4 K/9, but if he can miss more bats in his sophomore campaign, he could take the next step as a true fantasy superstar. The youngster figures to slot in near the top of Chicago's rotation once the 2026 season gets underway.

Cade Horton
Chicago Cubs
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Horton
